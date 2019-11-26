MASS TREE PLANTING: Can It Work?

Here in the UK campaigners want a million people to join a mass tree planting event. Ethiopia's government says 350 million trees were planted in a single day this year. Planting trees is seen as a key solution to the climate crisis. But will it work? #treeplanting #trees #climatechange