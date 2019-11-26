Albania Earthquake: Magnitude 6.4 tremor hits Tirana

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck near the capital Tirana. At least 16 people have been killed and more than 600 are injured. The quake was a shallow one, with a depth of just 10 kilometres. Several buildings have collapsed and some people are reportedly still trapped under the rubble. PHILIP OWIRA has more. #albaniaearthquake #albaniaquake #albanianews