DRC Violence: WHO sounds alarm on Ebola due to insecurity in the country

The World Health Organization has evacuated 49 of its staff working on the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It's blaming the worsening security situation in the Beni region. Protests continued Tuesday, over what residents see as the failure to stop a notorious rebel group. A day earlier, they set fire to several UN buildings and the mayor's office. Protest violence has already left at least four people dead. And, the W-H-O is warning it won't be able to fully contain the virus if the violence escalates. Sharon Ogunleye reports. #Ebola #WHO #DRC