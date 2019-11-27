Peter Lee's Being Faust | Baltimore's Affirmative Action | Carving Divine

In this episode of Showcase; Baltimore's Affirmative Action 00:48 Kate McMillan, Artist and Academic at Kings College 01:20 Peter Lee's Being Faust - Enter Mephisto 05:46 Carving the Divine 16:04 Yujiro Seki, Director of Carving the Divine 16:42 Haluk Bilginer at International Emmy 24:10 #PeterLee #BaltimoreMuseumofArt #HalukBilginer