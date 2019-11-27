Alibaba shares surge in Hong Kong debut | Money Talks

Alibaba has made an impressive start on its trading debut in Hong Kong. Last week the Chinese retailer completed an $11.3 billion secondary listing, five years after its New York IPO. Its soared 6.6 percent - a premium over those being traded in the US. The listing is seen as a vote of confidence in Hong Kong during unrest that's hit the economy. Joel Flynn reports. #Alibaba #HongKong #IPO