Pakistan on track for record tourist arrivals | Money Talks

After years of terrorism concerns and security troubles, Pakistan is seeing the welcome return of tourists. The country's peak tourism body says there was a 70-percent increase in international visitor numbers last year. And with added investment, 2019 is looking even better. Melinda Nucifora has the story from Malam Jabba, in Pakistan's Swat Valley. #Pakistan #Terrorism #SwatValley