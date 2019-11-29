Carrie Lambasted | Breakaway Bougainville

A local election in Hong Kong has delivered a devastating blow to Beijing. After almost six months of anti-government protests, pro-democracy candidates demolish their pro-China rivals. We speak to one of the winners and a representative of the pro-Beijing party he defeated. And, the world may see the birth of a new nation. The tiny island of Bougainville, a province of Papua New Guinea, is holding a referendum on whether they want greater autonomy from Papua New Guinea or complete independence. So, what does the historic vote mean for Bougainville?