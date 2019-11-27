WORLD
Uighur activism results in account closure
01:04 - A woman’s Tik Tok post went viral. It was to raise awareness about the plight of Uighur Muslims. And it got her account closed down. She also posted a while ago, jokingly suggesting she was attracted to Osama Bin Laden 04:54 - Nigerians protest changes to the law around social media #SayNoToSocialMediaBill 07:33 - A volunteer firefighter charged with arson in Australia #FfeeUighurs #MyanmarCarniva
November 27, 2019
