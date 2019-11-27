BIZTECH
French farmers stage protest using tractors | Money Talks
French farmers have put their tractors to work, not in the fields, but on the streets of Paris. They're protesting against President Emmanuel Macron's agricultural policies, which farmers say are killing their livelihoods. The measures include a law banning a common pesticide and industry reforms. As Laila Humairah reports, farmers' fury is also raging in other parts of Europe. #Farmers #Macron #AgriculturalPolicies
November 27, 2019
