November 27, 2019
Firm builds farm under Seoul's streets | Money Talks
The climate crisis is a major threat to mass agriculture. And people are developing new and innovative farming methods to try to address the problem. In Seoul, one pioneering company has developed a solution that doesn't need sun or pesticides, to grow vegetables a right beneath the city's streets. Bruce Harrison tells us more from Seoul. #OrganicFarming #Hydroponics #UrbanFarming
