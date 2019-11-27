Mongolia tries to kick deadly coal habit | Money Talks

Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar is the world's coldest capital city. Those freezing temperatures have long meant people burn raw coal for heat. And the World Health Organization says it's resulted in dangerous air quality. The government said it came up with a solution. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, it's been linked to a number of deaths and illnesses. #Coal #Mongolia #CarbonMonoxide