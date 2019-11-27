November 27, 2019
Brazil Black Communities: Space launch centre deal may hurt traditional communities
An agreement with Brazil is set to give the United States access to a satellite launch centre in South America something Washington has been seeking for decades. But the deal will come at a cost: The possible eviction of hundreds of families descended from former slaves, who’ve been living on the land for generations. Michael Fox has the story.
