November 27, 2019
WORLD
Bangladesh Verdict: Seven militants sentenced to death for 2016 attack
A court in Bangladesh has sentenced seven militants to death for helping plot a deadly attack in 2016. During the assault their accomplices took hostages and opened fire on a cafe in the capital Dhaka. At least 22 people were killed. Shamim Chowdhury has more. #bangladeshattackverdict #bangladesh2016attack #bangladeshnews
