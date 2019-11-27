WORLD
1 MIN READ
US-Mexico Relations: Trump says US to classify Mexican drug cartels as terrorists
The US President Donald Trump is preparing to designate Mexico’s drug cartels as terrorist groups - with tough words saying he’s ready to “go in and clear them out”. Earlier this month Trump vowed to “wage war on the cartels” after a deadly attack on US citizens in Mexico. Three women and six children were killed. But Trump’s planned war against the cartels is not being welcomed by Mexico the foreign minister said his country would not allow any violation of national sovereignty. #usmexicorelations #mexicocartels #trump
November 27, 2019
