“Stolen” Banksy Sculpture

British artist Andy Link says he can not afford a legal fight over 'The Drinker', Banksy's subversive nod to Rodin's 'The Thinker'. Enrico Bonadio, Senior Lecturer on Intellectual Property Law at The City Law School & Editor of Copyright in Street Art and Graffiti 00:29 #Banksy #TheDrinker # Sotheby's