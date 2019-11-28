November 28, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Prison Programme: Farming gives inmates in Kenya new lease on life
Inmates in Kenya are likely to end up back in prison once they serve their sentences. Prison statistics show between 60 to 80 percent of ex-convicts re-offend. They leave correctional institutions poorer and hardened, only to be rejected by society. But as Natasha Hussain reports, one prison programme aims to break the cycle.
Prison Programme: Farming gives inmates in Kenya new lease on life
Explore