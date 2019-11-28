WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hong Kong’s Message to Carrie Lam
After months of anti-government protests, voters deliver a devastating blow to pro-China candidates in Hong Kong’s local election. Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she's got some serious thinking to do. But will that make any difference for demonstrators? We speak to one of the winners of the local elections and a representative of the party he defeated. Guests: Jordan Pang Winner of Hong Kong's Sai Wan Constituency Johnny Ip Deputy Spokesman for Hong Kong's pro-Beijing DAB Party
Hong Kong’s Message to Carrie Lam
November 28, 2019
Explore
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
South Africa’s Ramaphosa push back against US tariff threats on BRICS
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us