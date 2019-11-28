Breaking News: YPG terrorists attack Turkish military base in Akcakale

Two Turkish soldiers have been killed in a mortar attack on a military base in Akcakale in southern Turkey. Four other soldiers were wounded in Wednesday's assault. Turkish military sources say the attack was carried out by YPG terrorists from the town of Ayn al Arab in northern Syria. For more let's go straight to our correspondent Yasin Eken who is at the Turkey-Syria border.