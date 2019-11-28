WORLD
1 MIN READ
Apple bows to Russia’s pressure over Crimea on Maps
00:48 - Google and Apple maps tell us where the worlds borders are. And when those borders move through internationally illegal means as with Russia and Crimea, the tech companies move too 02:59 - Tik Tok apologises to Feroza Aziz and reinstates her account after her viral call to awareness of the Uighur in China 04:07 - Jay-Z sues ‘Becky’. An Australian woman who used Jay’s lyrics in a kids book, used the N-Word in an Instagram post and whose husband was pictured in blackface is being taken to court. She says she has done nothing wrong. The internet says ‘HOW SWAY?!’ 14:07 - Oriini Kaipara becomes the first woman to host the national news in New Zealand with a traditional Maori facial tattoo #RedrawingTheMap #KashmirBlackout #ABtoJayZ
Apple bows to Russia’s pressure over Crimea on Maps
November 28, 2019
Explore
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
South Africa’s Ramaphosa push back against US tariff threats on BRICS
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us