BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
China to take 'countermeasures' over US bill | Money Talks
The US president has signed into law a bill that supports anti-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong. Donald Trump says the Human Rights and Democracy Act, which was passed last week by the US Congress, could help Hong Kong settle its differences with China. But as Mark Klusener reports, Beijing has warned there will be consequences. For more on this, we were joined by Jeffrey Tucker in Savannah, Georgia. He is the editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research. #China #HongKong #AntiGovernmentProtests
China to take 'countermeasures' over US bill | Money Talks
November 28, 2019
Explore
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
South Africa’s Ramaphosa push back against US tariff threats on BRICS
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us