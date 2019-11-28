November 28, 2019
China to take “countermeasures” in response to US bill
The US President has signed into law a bill that supports anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Donald Trump says the Human Rights and Democracy Act, which the US Congress passed last week, could help Hong Kong settle its differences with China. But as Mark Klusener reports, Beijing has warned there will be consequences. #ushongkongbill #hongkongbill #trumphongkong
