Kemal Seyhan's Whispering Paintings

So much media seems to be shouting in our face nowadays from 24-hour news channels to twitter feeds. But there is a chance that you can find stillness in contemporary art. Specifically, Kemal Seyhan's body of work. Showcase's Sena Arslan checked out his latest exhibition in Istanbul's Cihangir neighbourhood. #KemalSeyhan #Artist #PiArtworks