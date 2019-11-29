Fashion Bacteria: Microorganisms bring eco-friendly colour to clothing

More and more these days we're being urged to go green - to use ethically-sourced products, recycle more and try to reduce our carbon footprint. That awareness has even spread to the fashion industry. And, as Sharon Ogunleye reports, one company in the UK has turned to an unlikely source to make its clothes more eco-friendly. #FashionIndustry #Recycling #CarbonFootprint