US Holiday Debt: Millions of Americans paying off debt from last year

After Americans finish digesting their turkey, stuffing and other Thanksgiving dishes, it's time to hit the stores for the annual Black Friday sales. But a recent study shows that millions of Americans can't really afford it and are still paying off their debt from last year. Alexi Noelle has more spoke with New Yorkers about why they overspend during the holidays. #BlackFriday #Thanksgiving #Debts