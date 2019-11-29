Turkey and NATO | Syrian Refugees in Turkey

Turkey has criticized fellow NATO members for ignoring its national security concerns, which include threats posed by terrorist groups along its border with Syria. The row is just the latest sticking point in a series of differences that have divided the seven-decade-old alliance. So, has Turkey drifted away from the alliance, as some members claim? Plus, the European Union promised Turkey 6 billion euros to help shoulder the cost of hosting millions of Syria refugees but less than half of that has actually been sent. We ask whether the refugee issue will become a permanent hurdle between Turkey and its European partners. Guests: Tudor Onea Assistant Professor at Bilkent University Mustafa Kibaroglu Dean at MEF University Deniz Senol Sert Associate Professor at Ozyegin University Jasmine el Gamal Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council