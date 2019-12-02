Is China Committing Cultural Genocide of Uighur Muslims?

China has reportedly locked up more than a million Uighur Muslims in so-called reeducation camps. It's supposed to be a place for potential terrorists to rid themselves of extremist thoughts but behind the closed doors of these secret facilities are harrowing stories of unbearable brutality. China claims it’s all fake news but leaked government documents describe a jail where a religious minority is sent to be tortured and brainwashed. On The Newsmakers we ask: is Beijing committing cultural genocide? Guests: Tahir Imin Founder of Uighur Times Agency and Former Political Prisoner Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst Adrian Zenz Senior Fellow in China Studies at Victims of Communism