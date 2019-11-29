Syrian Refugees in Turkey

Turkey’s European partners have failed to keep their promises of helping Turkey with the billions of dollars needed to host more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees. Ankara signed a migrant deal with the European Union (EU) back in 2016 that dramatically decreased the flow of refugees into Europe but the EU squarely put the cost of protecting its borders on Turkey. So, will the refugee issue become a permanent hurdle between Turkey and the EU? Guests: Deniz Senol Sert Associate Professor at Ozyegin University Jasmine el Gamal Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council