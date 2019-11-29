WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syrian Refugees in Turkey
Turkey’s European partners have failed to keep their promises of helping Turkey with the billions of dollars needed to host more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees. Ankara signed a migrant deal with the European Union (EU) back in 2016 that dramatically decreased the flow of refugees into Europe but the EU squarely put the cost of protecting its borders on Turkey. So, will the refugee issue become a permanent hurdle between Turkey and the EU? Guests: Deniz Senol Sert Associate Professor at Ozyegin University Jasmine el Gamal Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council
Syrian Refugees in Turkey
November 29, 2019
Explore
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
South Africa’s Ramaphosa push back against US tariff threats on BRICS
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us