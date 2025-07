India’s economic growth slips to six-year low of 4.5% in Q2 | Money Talks

India's economy slowed to 4.5 percent in the second quarter of this financial year. That's its slowest pace in six years. Economists expected the figures to be lower and say there's no quick fix for the sluggish economy. Radhika Bajaj has more from Mumbai. #IndiaGDP #Modi #IndustrialOutput