November 29, 2019
Iraq PM Adil Abdul Mahdi to submit resignation
After weeks of anti-government protests, Iraq's prime minister has bowed to pressure and announced his resignation. His decision comes after the bloodiest day since protests began in October. More than 40 people were killed by security forces on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to almost 400. Natasha Hussain reports #irawpmresigns #abdulmahdiresigns #iraqnews
