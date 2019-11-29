WORLD
London suspect killed after being shot by armed officers
In London, two members of the public have been killed after a stabbing attack on one of the world's most famous bridges. The suspect was shot dead soon afterwards by police who are describing it as a terrorist incident. Footage emerged with minutes on social media of the attacker being shot as he lay on the ground. The incident revives memories of the June 2017 London Bridge attack, when three Daesh-inspired attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two, before stabbing several people to death. That attack took place days before a general election. Britons are due to go to the polls again on Dec. 12. Dana Lewis has this report. #londonbridgeattack #londonbridge #londonbridgestabbing
November 29, 2019
