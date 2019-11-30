Albania Earthquake: Residents abandon homes after 6.4 earthquake

The rescuers are still searching for survivors - days after a devastating earthquake hit Albania. At least 49 people were killed and many are still missing. And now heavy rain is adding to the challenges faced by those displaced. Semir Sejfovic has more from Durres - one of the worst affected areas. #AlbaniaEarthquake #EarthquakeSurvivors #Durres