November 30, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
TANAP Pipeline: The $7B gas project inaugurated in Turkey
A huge system of mega-pipelines spanning the entire length of Turkey, is now ready to start pumping natural gas to Europe. World leaders traveled to the Turkish-Greek border on Saturday to inaugurate the vital component of the Southern Gas Corridor - which will transport the valuable energy resource from Azerbaijan to Italy. Melinda Nucifora was there, and has this story.
TANAP Pipeline: The $7B gas project inaugurated in Turkey
Explore