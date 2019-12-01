London Bridge Attack: Daesh claims responsibility for the fatal stabbings

Daesh has claimed responsibility for Friday's stabbing attack in London. Two people were killed and three others were wounded in the incident. One of the victims has been named as University of Cambridge graduate Jack Merritt. Police had shot dead the suspected attacker Usman Khan. He was known to police and had previously been jailed for terrorism offences. Natalie Powell has more. #LondonBridgeAttack #StabbingAttack #Terrorism