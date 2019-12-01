Hungarian Identity: Hungarians have juggled multiple identities for centuries

Hungary is a country of ten million - at the crossroads of Europe. It's juggled multiple identities for centuries. The country was ruled by the Ottomans for 150 years, and during World War Two, was the scene of some of the worst atrocities against Jews. While many Hungarians consider themselves European, there is some consensus their origin begins further east. Ali Mustafa has more. #Hungarians #EuropeanPeoples #AsianPeoples