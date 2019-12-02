December 2, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Islamic secondary schools dominate UK academic performance charts
Islamic schools have topped the British government’s charts ranking secondary school performance, taking the top three positions and securing a total of four in the top 10. The achievement is especially noteworthy since more than one-third of UK students failed to pass the GCSEs in English and math. #GCSEs2019 #UKIslamicSchools #Academicsuccess
Islamic secondary schools dominate UK academic performance charts
Explore