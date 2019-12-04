WORLD
Crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
In recent years rebel fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces have killed more than 1,000 innocent civilians, 60 of whom were slaughtered in the last two weeks. It’s the latest unrest in a nation that’s been plagued with violence for decades. More than 18,000 United Nations (UN) troops are stationed in the DRC, making it the world’s largest peacekeeping mission. But demonstrators are demanding they go home and even stormed two UN compounds in anger, claiming the UN troops have failed to keep them safe. Are they right? Guests: Vava Tampa Founder of Save the Congo Maurice Carney Executive Director of Friends of the Congo David Otto Counter Terrorism Director at Global Risk International UK
December 4, 2019
