December 2, 2019
Russia and China launch mega gas project | Money Talks
Russia and China have begun deliveries of gas along a new pipeline in what's one of the biggest energy deals in history. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping took part in an official opening ceremony by video link. The deal will see Russia provide gas to China for the next 30 years - in return for $400 billion. Ross Cullen has more from Moscow #Russia #Gas #China
