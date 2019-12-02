WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN chief slams politicians for indifference ahead of summit
A critical conference on climate change has opened with a warning that "the point of no return for our planet is no longer over the horizon." COP25 is the annual Conference of the Parties meeting, where nearly 200 countries discuss their national committments to cut emissions. But in the past few weeks there have been at least three reports stressing the increased urgency of the climate crisis. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says there's still time for action - but he contrasted the leadership shown by the world's youth with the lack of action by governments. TRT World's Sarah Morice has this report.
UN chief slams politicians for indifference ahead of summit
December 2, 2019
Explore
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
South Africa’s Ramaphosa push back against US tariff threats on BRICS
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us