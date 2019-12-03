J. D. Salinger Exhibition

J. D. Salinger led a reclusive life but the public spotlight relentlessly tried to shine on him. His death put an end to that. But 9 years later the New York Public library has been given permission to exhibit his personal effects. Never-before-seen manuscripts, letters, and photographs, all assembled exclusively from Salinger's personal archive. Kristopher Jansma, Author 03:22 #JDSalinger #Writer #Exhibition