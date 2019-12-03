December 3, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Spain Climate Crisis: Underwater seagrass meadows help fight global heating
Every year, millions of tourists flock to the spanish island of Ibiza for its beautiful beaches and infamous parties. But what many tourists may not know is that the island's sandy shores were created with the help of an underwater plant. And as Natasha Hussain reports, that plant could help with the climate crisis.
Spain Climate Crisis: Underwater seagrass meadows help fight global heating
Explore