The word of the year 2019. What does it say about us?
00:47 - The word of the year for 2019 according to Macquarie dictionary is cancel culture. We look at what it means and why some people are so quick to do it 05:29 - Lil Bub is dead. She was 48 in cat years 10:45 - Zouzoukwa is a new app which allows people to use West African themed emojis 13:06 - Snoop’s songs turned into lullabies #CancelCulture #LNPQId #Zouzoukwa
The word of the year 2019. What does it say about us?
December 3, 2019
