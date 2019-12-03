France, US start tariff dispute over tech firms | Money Talks

A new trade war may be on the horizon - one that could cost two traditional allies billions of dollars. The United States is considering retaliatory measures against a new French tax on digital services, which affects large tech companies, such as Facebook and Google. US President Donald Trump says while he agrees with taxing the firms, he says France's duties seem to come out of nowhere. Reagan Des Vignes reports. And we looked at the implications of these developments with Daniel Lacalle. He's the chief economist at the investment firm Tressis, and joined us from Madrid. #Tariffs #TradeWar #DigitalServicesTax