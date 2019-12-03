December 3, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Sony celebrates 25 years of PlayStation gaming console | Money Talks
The gaming console many of us grew up playing is all grown up! On Tuesday, Sony celebrated the 25th anniversary of the PlayStation. It used to be a side project, but now the platform and its games generate most of the company's earnings. And Sony's betting on online gaming to keep the cash flowing. #PlayStation #PS4 #Sony
