NATO Summit: Leaders in London for alliance’s 70th anniversary
NATO - celebrating its 70th birthday, but the cracks are showing. Leaders of the 29 members states are gathering here in London - but their display of diplomatic solidarity has done little to hide the deep divisions that have turned into a bitter war of words. Nasty, brain dead, disrespectful - just some of the insults that have been hurled between the US, France and Turkey. TRT World's Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has this report on the State of Nato.
December 3, 2019
