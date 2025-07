The Age of Streaming Services | David Grossman | Sagalassos

In this episode of Showcase; David Grossman One on One 00:34 The Reign of Streaming Services 09:37 Amanda Lotz, Professor of Media Studies at Queensland University of Technology 12:57 Meanwhile in the Mountains: Sagalassos 20:11 World of Claude Monet in Brussels 24:15 #StreamingServices #Sagalassos #ClaudeMonet