Typhoon Kammuri: Thousands evacuated as tropical cyclone makes landfall

Repair efforts are under way in the Phillipines after Typhoon Kummari left at least four people dead. Winds of up to 200 kilometres per hour damaged homes and structures as the typhoon barreled through the south of the capital. Authorities are warning residents of floods, storm surges and landslides. Weather officials are predicting surges of up to three metres. This is the country's 20th typhoon of the year.