December 4, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Shea Butter Market: Nigerian farmers hope to spread shea butter wealth
As global demand grows for natural and organic products, goods with shea butter have seen a surge in sales. It's not only found in food like chocolate, margarine and cooking oil. Shea butter is also used in cosmetics and skin creams because it's a natural moisturiser. Natasha Hussain reports on how Nigeria is cashing in on the billion dollar industry.
Shea Butter Market: Nigerian farmers hope to spread shea butter wealth
Explore