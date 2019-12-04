Fake and phoney behaviour happens all over the internet, we look at how it works in Pakistan

00:54 - A recent protest for student rights in Pakistan was challenged by authorities and by people online. Much of the online critique has now been revealed to be disingenuous and part of coordinated campaigns to undermine the students. We have spoken to 3 people who have first hand knowledge of how social media is being manipulated in Pakistan 05:38 - The murder of a young women by men in Turkey raises anger on social media. Ceren Ozdemir’s name trends as does Sule Cet, whose killers have just been convicted and jailed for life 07:09 - Facebook is allowing the sale of illegal guns in the US, the Chicago PD reveal 12:53 - The Indian onion crisis keeps raising a stink but that’s not stopping people there raising a smile on social media #FacebookGunTrade #IndianOnion #AminatouHaidar