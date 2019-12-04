Trump says China deal may only be inked in 2020 | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump warned the American trade war with China could go beyond the 2020 US presidential election. His comments threw the Dow and Asian stock markets into a tailspin. Reagan Des Vignes reports on why investors are anxious, as Trump seems to be using levies as a weapon against not just US enemies, but allies too. For more, political analyst and economist Phar Kim Beng joined the show from London. #TradeWar #Trump #Levies