WORLD
1 MIN READ
NATO Summit: Two-day summit comes amid disputes between some leaders
NATO leaders have wrapped up their meeting in Watford outside London. The 29 heads of state and government have celebrated the 70th anniversary of the military alliance at a time when divisions and disagreements have rarely been so public. Contentious issues include funding, how best to confront terrorism, Turkey’s role in Syria, the ongoing threats from Russia and a newly resurgent China. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from the NATO meeting. #NATOsummit #London #nato2019
NATO Summit: Two-day summit comes amid disputes between some leaders
December 4, 2019
Explore
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
South Africa’s Ramaphosa push back against US tariff threats on BRICS
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us